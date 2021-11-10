Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:MHNC)

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

MHNC opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. Maiden Holdings North America has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.