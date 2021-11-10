Man Group plc Buys 92,964 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,964 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after purchasing an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 101.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,078 shares of company stock worth $2,113,952. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

