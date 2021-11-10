Man Group plc Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DD. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

NYSE DD opened at $81.02 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

