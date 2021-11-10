Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Vontier were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vontier by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Vontier by 318.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Vontier by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

