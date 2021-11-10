Man Group plc Sells 32,856 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 32,856 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of United Therapeutics worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,466 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,926 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UTHR opened at $198.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.76 and a 200-day moving average of $192.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $129.43 and a one year high of $216.90. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

