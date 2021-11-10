ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.660-$3.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.66 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut shares of ManTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.83.

NASDAQ MANT traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.69. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,971. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $72.25 and a 52 week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ManTech International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

