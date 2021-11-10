Marin Software (MRIN) & The Competition Financial Survey

Marin Software (NASDAQ: MRIN) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Marin Software to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Marin Software has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software’s competitors have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Marin Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -40.18% -44.45% -26.25% Marin Software Competitors -35.47% -1,681.86% -11.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Marin Software and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software Competitors 653 3141 4818 89 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.30%. Given Marin Software’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marin Software has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marin Software and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million -$14.05 million -6.72 Marin Software Competitors $1.04 billion $1.99 million -26.00

Marin Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Marin Software competitors beat Marin Software on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

