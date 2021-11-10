Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mariner LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $110,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,207 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 519.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,260,000 after acquiring an additional 814,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $928,750,000 after acquiring an additional 698,500 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.69.

NVIDIA stock traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.56. 1,051,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,654,996. The company has a market cap of $744.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $323.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

