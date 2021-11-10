Mariner LLC Buys 293,209 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,653,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,209 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $273,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,833 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98.

