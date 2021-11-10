Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded to Buy at Peel Hunt

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 190 ($2.48). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the stock’s current price.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 206.20 ($2.69).

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 221.05 ($2.89) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 116.40 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.50 ($3.08). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

