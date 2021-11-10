Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.