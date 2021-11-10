Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MRETF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.