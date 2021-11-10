Matthew M. Mckenna Sells 10,214 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.