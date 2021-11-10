Matthew M. Mckenna Sells 10,214 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.09 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.76.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
