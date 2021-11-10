Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,592 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after acquiring an additional 993,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,691,000 after acquiring an additional 893,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,937,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 107.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 282,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIL. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

