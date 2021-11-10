Maverick Capital Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 35.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $101,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $342.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.19 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.14 and a beta of 2.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,950 shares of company stock worth $64,161,083 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

