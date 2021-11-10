Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $114,000 Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 53,630 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $86.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.08. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

