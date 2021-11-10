Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

HIMX opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 55.56%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

