Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $129,000 Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OXY opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.29.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.28%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Securities raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

