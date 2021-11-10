Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

