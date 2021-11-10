Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,822 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,822 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 273.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.76.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $54.71 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.09 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

