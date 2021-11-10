M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $142.55

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.55 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.14). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14), with a volume of 375,243 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 150.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 142.55. The company has a market cap of £200.50 million and a P/E ratio of -71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

