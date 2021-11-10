McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,935,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,867. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88. McAfee has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in McAfee stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of McAfee worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

