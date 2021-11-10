McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Gap Down to $25.46

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.46, but opened at $24.78. McAfee shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 169,479 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.88.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $11,840,981.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 906,927 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,337,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,801,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McAfee by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

