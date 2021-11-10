MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) Trading Up 50.8%

MCX Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:MCCX) shares were up 50.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 5,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 17,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

About MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX)

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies.

