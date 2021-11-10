MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

