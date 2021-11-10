MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

MediciNova stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.82 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $2,010,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at $754,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 126.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 142,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 384.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

