Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives $145.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.48. The company had a trading volume of 78,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,907. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a one year low of $108.60 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average is $127.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.11%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,451.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,922 shares of company stock worth $18,380,380 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after purchasing an additional 410,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after purchasing an additional 381,458 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

