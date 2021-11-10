MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.03.

MEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on MEG Energy to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.83 and a 12-month high of C$11.98.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

