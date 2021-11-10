MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MEG. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of MEG Energy to a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.97.

TSE:MEG opened at C$11.21 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.83 and a one year high of C$11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.69.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

