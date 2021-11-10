Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Insider Tony Wood Purchases 20 Shares

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($194.93).
Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £148.60 ($194.15).
- On Friday, September 10th, Tony Wood purchased 20 shares of Meggitt stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 731 ($9.55) per share, with a total value of £146.20 ($191.01).
Shares of MGGT stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 745.80 ($9.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,862. Meggitt PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 359.10 ($4.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.05). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 765.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 602.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.57.
Meggitt Company Profile
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
Read More: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Meggitt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meggitt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.