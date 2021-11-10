Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 10,327 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 115.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $165.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.03.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

