Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nutrien by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 278,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 100.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,365,000 after purchasing an additional 374,674 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 150.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 939,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,955,000 after purchasing an additional 564,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 22.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

