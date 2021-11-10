Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $7.20 Million Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in JD.com by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

NASDAQ JD opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.