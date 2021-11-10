Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.45% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.8% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth $241,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 29.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $24.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 83.93%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.