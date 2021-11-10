Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kenon were worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth $15,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kenon by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEN opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $43.96.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The utilities provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 128.01%.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

