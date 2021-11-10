Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 229.50 ($3.00).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £11,060.70 ($14,450.88).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Wednesday. Melrose Industries has a one year low of GBX 156.14 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 228.09 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 284.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.03%.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

