Membership Collective Group (MCG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MCG stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.87.
About Membership Collective Group
The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.