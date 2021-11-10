Membership Collective Group (MCG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. On average, analysts expect Membership Collective Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCG stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $14.87.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Membership Collective Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

About Membership Collective Group

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

