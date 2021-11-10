Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Mercury General stock opened at $53.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 95.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 31.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 57.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

