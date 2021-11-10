Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sets New 52-Week High at $327.59

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $327.59 and last traded at $325.84, with a volume of 283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLAB shares. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 339.90 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,712.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 603 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $161,175.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,479 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,446,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

