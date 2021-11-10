MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,391,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

SJM opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.53. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

