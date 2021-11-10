MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,787 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.01. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.07 and a 52 week high of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

