MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $52.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

