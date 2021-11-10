MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 26,582 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $98.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.