MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.66.

Shares of TOL opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

