MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 567 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $109,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $732.08 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $766.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $700.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

