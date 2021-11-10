Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 54,574 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 170,543.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,419,000 after purchasing an additional 547,564 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $502,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $498,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitae by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 844,045 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.71. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.60.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.