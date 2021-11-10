Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 82,489.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

