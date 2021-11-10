Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 89,829.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,948 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,589.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,380,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,832 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 31.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 59.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 228.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 174,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 121,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $3,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.