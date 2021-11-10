Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 109,134.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCI. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,862,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,241 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after acquiring an additional 736,300 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SCI opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $70.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

