Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 103,755.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.84. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on HWC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

